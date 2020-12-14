AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

ABBV stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

