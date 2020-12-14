Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.