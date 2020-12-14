Advisor Partners LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,094 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $20,586,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,207 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $151.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

