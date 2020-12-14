Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.