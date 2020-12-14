Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $95.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.96.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:ALB opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

