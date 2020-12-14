Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $47,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

NYSE ARE opened at $172.58 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

