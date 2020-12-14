Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s current price.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

