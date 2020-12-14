Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s current price.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit