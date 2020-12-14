Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives $59.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

