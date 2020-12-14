American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an equal weight rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $132.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. BidaskClub raised American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.58.

AXP opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

