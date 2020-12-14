American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,611 shares of company stock worth $2,523,745. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,260 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

