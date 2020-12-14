Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock worth $4,286,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit