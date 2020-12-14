Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock worth $4,286,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

