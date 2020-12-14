Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.22. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

