Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $37.11

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.99. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 2,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

