Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) PT at $15.00

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE CEQP opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

