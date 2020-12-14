Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $22.63

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ELF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $179,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $75,838.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,177 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,512 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

