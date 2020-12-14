Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT at $79.00

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.13 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

