Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $148.14

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WING stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

