Analyzing Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 9 0 2.90

Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 88.22%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 505.93 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -5.58 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 5,049.36 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -12.82

Adverum Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -293.64% -81.12% -42.32% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.23% -28.02%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

