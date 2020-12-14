Analyzing Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.82 -$47.30 million N/A N/A RLI $1.00 billion 4.53 $191.64 million $2.57 39.25

RLI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54% RLI 12.70% 12.03% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sirius International Insurance Group and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

RLI has a consensus price target of $98.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Summary

RLI beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

