Analyzing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

This table compares TransMedics Group and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 17.41 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -6.41 Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Outset Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransMedics Group and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Outset Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Outset Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.