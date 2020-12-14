Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter worth about $4,158,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 683,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

