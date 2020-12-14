Apex Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $3,417.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

