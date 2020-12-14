Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.99 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

