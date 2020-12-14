Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

