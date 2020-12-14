Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.51.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

