Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Asana stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

