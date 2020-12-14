Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $27.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

