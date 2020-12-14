AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:T opened at $31.01 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

