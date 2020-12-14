Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of AZUL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 365.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 7.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Azul by 30.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

