BancorpSouth Bank’s (BXS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 74.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 18.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

