Bank of America Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

SWX opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

