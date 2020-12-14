Base Protocol Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002561 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $13.04 million and $7.23 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00152661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00863835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00200603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00455906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00156641 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 99,003,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,627,157 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

