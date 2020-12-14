Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 4,374 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.90, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

