Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $203,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.