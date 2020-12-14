Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.