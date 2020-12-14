Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

The Fly

