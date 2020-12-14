Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.