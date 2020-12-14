Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $89.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

