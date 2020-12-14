Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

In related news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

