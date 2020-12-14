BMO Capital Markets Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $6.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities cut Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

