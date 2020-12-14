BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.38 on Friday. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

