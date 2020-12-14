Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 76,790 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 869.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,790 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 104.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

