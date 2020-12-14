Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 137,762 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $73.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

