Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 31,974 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $405.82 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $426.70. The company has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

