Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 93,576 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,255.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,576 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $112.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,905. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

