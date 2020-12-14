Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $26,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $157.68 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

