Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $11.29 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $336.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $340.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

