Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $8.32 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $4,286,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

