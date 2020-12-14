Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $168.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

