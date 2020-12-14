Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after buying an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.71.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $405.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

