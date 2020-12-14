Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $22.63

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $21.54 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $234,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,177 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,512. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 238,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.