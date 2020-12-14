Brokerages Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) PT at $10.50

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

ERII stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $696.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

